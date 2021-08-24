Why Are Airline Stocks Trading Higher Today?

Shares of several airline companies including Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) are trading higher following FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which has lifted reopening names.

Over the past year, Delta's stock is up approximately 38%. The stock has traded as high as $52.28 and as low as $27.92 over the past 52-weeks.

United Airlines' stock is up approximately 30% over the past year. The stock has traded as high as $63.70 and as low as $31.22 over the past 52-weeks.

American Airlines' stock is up approximately 46% over the past year. The stock has traded as high as $26.09 and as low as $10.63 over the past 52-weeks.

Last checked Tuesday, Delta's stock was up about 3.4% at $40.55, United Airlines' stock was up about 3.5% at $47.15 and American Airlines' stock was up about 3.7% at $19.82.