38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) shares jumped 45.3% to $35.15. GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation, parent of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida Inc, will acquire Triple-S Management for an equity value of approximately $900 million.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) gained 37.5% to $7.56.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) surged 29.6% to $7.48. KLX Energy Services is expected to release its Q2 financial results on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) gained 25.9% to $25.93. SkyWater and Rockley Photonics announced expansion of relationship to enable wafer back-end-of-line processing for wearable health sensors.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) jumped 21.5% to $2.99 following Q2 results.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged 19.2% to $13.32 after jumping around 27% on Monday.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) rose 19% to $5.71.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) gained 18.9% to $3.83.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) rose 18.9% to $443.03 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 revenue guidance . The company also announced, subsequent to quarter end, it authorized an additional $676.1 million for share repurchase.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares climbed 18.1% to $6.72. The FDA has signed off Bio-Path’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BP1002 in refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients.
- TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) gained 17.7% to $45.97.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) rose 16.1% to $94.14 following Q2 results. The company reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 89% year-on-year to $3.6 billion.
- GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) gained 16.1% to $8.49. GT Biopharma recently announced the promotion of Dr. Gregory Berk to President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) surged 16.1% to $3.5197. Kubient, last week, reported Q2 earnings results.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) rose 14.7% to $0.6011 after gaining over 3% on Monday. The company, earlier during the month, reported downbeat quarterly results.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) gained 14.6% to $6.98.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) jumped 14% to $3.8765. The company, earlier during the month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) rose 13.9% to $18.89. KE Holdings recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) gained 13.5% to $22.76. Dada Nexus recently partnered with Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group)'s Retail Business Division to provide omnichannel on-demand delivery services.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) rose 12.5% to $73.93 after multiple analysts maintained bullish ratings on the stock following the company's better-than-expected Q2earnings results.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) gained 12.1% to $3.8792. Reviva Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $0.23 a share.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose 9.7% to $100.46. Futu is expected to report Q2 results on August 31, 2021.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) shares rose 9.3% to $8.44 after gaining over 3% on Monday. Shares of several Chinese companies, including DiDi Global, traded higher amid positive earnings from JD.com and Pinduoduo. Investors could be buying the dip following negative price action in the sector from regulatory concerns.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 9.2% to $14.52.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares rose 9.1% to $76.48 after gaining over 5% on Monday. Bilibili, last week, reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) rose 6.5% to $3.78 after gaining around 8% on Monday. DouYu International, last week, reported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 6.8% to $361.9 million year-on-year, marginally above the analyst consensus of $361.6 million.
- Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) shares rose 6.3% to $1.85 after the company announced it acquired American Laboratory Trading. No terms were disclosed.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) rose 6.1% to $3.13.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) rose 5.1% to $15.01. Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics reported the US FDA approval of KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) for injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
Losers
- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares dipped 32.1% to $9.63 after the company announced the Phase 2b dose-finding induction study of izencitinib in the treatment of ulcerative colitis did not meet the primary endpoint of change in the total Mayo score or the key secondary endpoint of clinical remission at week eight relative to placebo. A small dose-dependent increase in clinical response measured by the adapted Mayo score was driven by a reduction in rectal bleeding.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) fell 14.4% to $5.05. Vivos Therapeutics shares jumped around 54% on Monday after the company announced the FDA granted 510(k) market clearance to its mmRNA device for treating mild to moderate OSA, sleep-disordered breathing and snoring in adults.
- Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) dipped 12.3% to $22.25. Generation Bio, earlier during the month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.55 per share.
- ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) dropped 12.1% to $8.01. ImmuCell said the FDA has issued a Technical Section Incomplete Letter covering Chemistry, Manufacturing And Controls (CMC) Technical Sectiof For Re-Tain.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares fell 11.2% to $0.9055 after jumping 34% on Monday. Greenpro Capital, last week, announced its Angkasa-X signed a MOU with Silkwave Holdings to form a joint venture partnership to develop a GEO-LEO integrated satellite Network and services platform.
- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) dropped 9.7% to $7.08.
- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) fell 8.4% to $7.14 after surging around 32% on Monday.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) dipped 7.5% to $10.56. Bit Digital reported a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share in the year-ago period. Revenue from bitcoin mining came in at $28.3 million.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 7.5% to $232.05. Novavax recently said it is confident in a late September or early October timeline for COVID-19 vaccine data in the EU.
