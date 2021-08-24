Medtronic Wins FDA Approval Of Next-Gen TAVR System For Aortic Stenosis
- The FDA has approved Medtronic plc's (NYSE: MDT) Evolut FX TAVR system, a self-expanding transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system.
- The Evolut FX system incorporates the same supra-annular valve design with hemodynamic performance superior to surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) across large-scale, randomized clinical trials.
- The fourth-generation Evolut technology is equipped with gold markers built into the frame to provide implanters with direct visualization of depth and valve leaflet location during implant.
- Like its predecessor (Evolut PRO+), the newest system includes four valve sizes.
- The Evolut TAVR platform (including the Evolut R, Evolut PRO, Evolut PRO+, and Evolut FX) is indicated for symptomatic severe aortic stenosis patients across all risk categories.
- The U.S. Limited commercial release is planned for the fall, with a full launch anticipated in early 2022.
