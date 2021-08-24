 Skip to main content

Medtronic Wins FDA Approval Of Next-Gen TAVR System For Aortic Stenosis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 1:22pm   Comments
Medtronic Wins FDA Approval Of Next-Gen TAVR System For Aortic Stenosis
  • The FDA has approved Medtronic plc's (NYSE: MDT) Evolut FX TAVR system, a self-expanding transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system. 
  • The Evolut FX system incorporates the same supra-annular valve design with hemodynamic performance superior to surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) across large-scale, randomized clinical trials.
  • Also Read: Medtronic Q1 FY22 Earnings Double As Elective Procedures Recover
  • The fourth-generation Evolut technology is equipped with gold markers built into the frame to provide implanters with direct visualization of depth and valve leaflet location during implant. 
  • Like its predecessor (Evolut PRO+), the newest system includes four valve sizes.
  • The Evolut TAVR platform (including the Evolut R, Evolut PRO, Evolut PRO+, and Evolut FX) is indicated for symptomatic severe aortic stenosis patients across all risk categories.
  • The U.S. Limited commercial release is planned for the fall, with a full launch anticipated in early 2022.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: MDT shares are up 2.77% at $132.04 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

