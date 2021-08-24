4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) President and CEO Richard A. Miller acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $1.93. To acquire these shares, it cost $19,254.00.

What’s Happening: Corvus Pharmaceuticals recently announced that an investigational new drug application submitted by its partner in China, Angel Pharma for the initiation of a Phase 1/1b clinical trial of Corvus' CPI-818 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T cell lymphomas has been accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation of the China National Medical Products Administration.

What Corvus Pharmaceuticals Does: Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical engaged in developing drugs and antibodies that target the most critical cellular elements of the immune system.

Hippo Holdings

The Trade: Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) Director Noah Knauf acquired a total of 167213 shares shares at an average price of $4.37. The insider spent $730,720.81 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Hippo Holdings recently raised its full-year total generated premium guidance.

What Hippo Holdings Does: Hippo Holdings is a home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection for homeowners.

Comstock Mining

The Trade: Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) Director Leo Drozdoff acquired a total of 17000 shares at an average price of $2.75. To acquire these shares, it cost $46,750.00.

What’s Happening: The company recently reported downbeat quarterly results.

What Comstock Mining Does: Comstock Mining Inc is a mining company with a focus on gold and silver deposits in the Comstock and Silver City mining districts in Nevada.

Hill International

The Trade: Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) Director Paul Evans acquired a total of 30600 shares shares at an average price of $2.28. The insider spent $69,874.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Hill International was recently selected by the City of Philadelphia, Division of Aviation, to provide Capital Program Administration support services for the City's ongoing Capital Program at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

What Hill International Does: Hill International provides project and construction management, and other consulting services for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets.