Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Dolphin Entertainment, Electrameccanica Vehicles Or Baidu?

Digital Influencer Marketing firm Be Social Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: DLPN), launches its Showroom concept today, hosting a two-day Summer Showroom in West Hollywood.

Be Social says participating brands include Bondi Sands, EyeBuyDirect, MATE The Label and Peach and Lily, among many others, with key creators in the beauty, fashion and lifestyle spaces to attend.

"This activation will bring together some of our favorite brands and get them in front of some of the best content creators," said Be Social Group founder and CEO Ali Grant. "We're excited to continue to explore innovative and engaging ways for brands and creators to work together."

EV designer and maker Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) announced the appointment of Dave Shemmans, a U.K.-based sustainability and transportation industry leader, to its Board of Directors as an independent director, effective Aug. 23, 2021.

Shemmans has served as the CEO of Ricardo PLC for the past 16 years, where he transitioned the company from a limited automotive engineering business to a multi-sector, global engineering and environmental consultancy. The Times of London recently referred to Shemmans as one of the longest-serving and best-regarded leaders in the U.K. automotive sector.

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) announced Xiaodu Technology closed Series B financing at a $5.1 billion post-money valuation.

"We are pleased to see the rapid growth of Xiaodu, leveraging Baidu's AI and large content and services mobile ecosystem, to change the way hardware provides value for consumers. Xiaodu entered the market in 2018 with sub RMB 100 smart speakers and rapidly became the world's largest smart-display provider based on shipments," said Herman Yu, CSO and CFO of Baidu.