 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 10:08am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

  1. Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) - P/E: 4.61
  2. Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) - P/E: 7.77
  3. Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) - P/E: 0.43
  4. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) - P/E: 4.64
  5. Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) - P/E: 6.29

This quarter, Big 5 Sporting Goods experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.9 in Q1 and is now 1.63. Big 5 Sporting Goods does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Haverty Furniture Cos saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.04 in Q1 to 1.21 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.72%, which has increased by 0.41% from 2.31% last quarter.

Most recently, Biglari Holdings reported earnings per share at -64.04, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 223.29. Biglari Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.57 in Q1 and is now 0.29. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Century Communities reported earnings per share at 3.47, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 3.0. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.9%, which has increased by 0.09% from 0.81% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (BGFV + HVT)

Looking into Big 5 Sporting Goods's Return on Capital Employed
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Big 5 Sporting Goods: Q2 Earnings Insights
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Haverty Furniture Cos: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com