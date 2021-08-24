5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) - P/E: 4.61 Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) - P/E: 7.77 Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) - P/E: 0.43 American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) - P/E: 4.64 Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) - P/E: 6.29

This quarter, Big 5 Sporting Goods experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.9 in Q1 and is now 1.63. Big 5 Sporting Goods does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Haverty Furniture Cos saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.04 in Q1 to 1.21 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.72%, which has increased by 0.41% from 2.31% last quarter.

Most recently, Biglari Holdings reported earnings per share at -64.04, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 223.29. Biglari Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.57 in Q1 and is now 0.29. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Century Communities reported earnings per share at 3.47, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 3.0. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.9%, which has increased by 0.09% from 0.81% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.