Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) - P/E: 8.15 WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) - P/E: 4.55 SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) - P/E: 7.72 BM Technologies (AMEX:BMTX) - P/E: 4.96 Network-1 Technologies (AMEX:NTIP) - P/E: 8.56

Paltalk's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.12, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.06. Paltalk does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, WidePoint reported earnings per share at -0.02, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.06. WidePoint does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

SunPower saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.05 in Q1 to 0.06 now. SunPower does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

BM Technologies saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.25 in Q1 to 0.1 now. BM Technologies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Network-1 Technologies's earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.03, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.38. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.75%, which has decreased by 1.77% from last quarter's yield of 4.52%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.