OpenTable Partners With CLEAR To Aid Proof Of Vaccination Requirements
- Booking Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: BKNG) OpenTable, which provides online restaurant reservations, is partnering with the secure identity company Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU). The financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.
- The partnership will offer diners a simple way to show proof of vaccination at a restaurant through CLEAR's digital vaccine card.
- "This collaboration aims to streamline restaurant entry, saving time for both restaurant staff and diners and lets everyone focus on the meal - not the logistics," said OpenTable CEO Debby Soo.
- CLEAR's digital vaccine card is a free, mobile experience on the CLEAR app, securely connecting a person's verified identity to their proof of vaccination from hundreds of vaccine providers.
- The integration is expected to launch in September on OpenTable's iPhone and Android apps.
- Price Action: BKNG shares are trading higher by 2.82% at $2133.18 on the last check Monday.
