OpenTable Partners With CLEAR To Aid Proof Of Vaccination Requirements
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 3:12pm   Comments
OpenTable Partners With CLEAR To Aid Proof Of Vaccination Requirements
  • Booking Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: BKNGOpenTable, which provides online restaurant reservations, is partnering with the secure identity company Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU). The financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.
  • The partnership will offer diners a simple way to show proof of vaccination at a restaurant through CLEAR's digital vaccine card.
  • "This collaboration aims to streamline restaurant entry, saving time for both restaurant staff and diners and lets everyone focus on the meal - not the logistics," said OpenTable CEO Debby Soo. 
  • CLEAR's digital vaccine card is a free, mobile experience on the CLEAR app, securely connecting a person's verified identity to their proof of vaccination from hundreds of vaccine providers.
  • The integration is expected to launch in September on OpenTable's iPhone and Android apps.
  • Price Action: BKNG shares are trading higher by 2.82% at $2133.18 on the last check Monday.

