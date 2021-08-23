 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Top Official In Alibaba's Home City Investigated By Chinese Regulator
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 2:01pm   Comments
Share:
Top Official In Alibaba's Home City Investigated By Chinese Regulator

Even as Alibaba Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BABA) struggles with increased Chinese regulatory scrutiny, a new development could stir further anxiety.

What Happened: China's Central Commission Discipline Inspection said over the weekend it is initiating a probe into Zhou Jiangyong, secretary of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee, for alleged violations of discipline and law.

The regulatory agency did not divulge the offenses it is investigating.

The terminology used suggests the probe could be related to corruption.

The probe assumes importance because Alibaba as well as Ant Financial are headquartered in Hangzhou.

A local media outlet reported that Zhou's family bought shares in a fintech company before its proposed IPO was scrapped in November, Bloomberg reported.

Although the company was not named, all pointers are toward Ant Financial, which was forced to shelve its $35-billion IPO due to opposition from China's securities regulator.

Related Link: 3 Alibaba Analysts Say Valuation Is Attractive Despite Q1 Disappointment

Why It's Important: China's regulatory clamp down on Alibaba started with the imposition of an antitrust fine on the e-commerce giant. The Communist regime of China did not take kindly to Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma's criticism regarding the government's restrictive regulations on the financial industry.

This was followed by the Ant Financial IPO fiasco.

The tightening of the regulatory noose around Alibaba has impacted its shares. From a record high of $319.32 in late October, the shares have halved.

BABA Price Action: At last check, Alibaba shares were up 0.91% at $159.40. 

Related Link: Alibaba Analyst Says Regulatory Environment 'Challenging,' But Worst Is Over

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
You Ask, We Analyze: What's Next For Alibaba Stock?
Investors Are Reacting Positively To JD.com's Q2 Earnings: Key Takeaways
Pfizer, Alibaba, Nvidia, Moderna, Palantir — Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week
Mike Khouw Weighs In On Alibaba
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Global Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com