EXCLUSIVE: Alfi Joins Forces With Major Programmatic Exchange For Efficient Selling Of Ads
- Alfi Inc (NASDAQ: ALF) has partnered with a major programmatic exchange to provide advertisers and agencies one interface to manage, schedule, and sell ads more efficiently.
- Combining the ad exchange and Alfi’s intelligent ad platform will benefit brands and advertisers by providing a robust reporting interface, allowing them to learn better about the interaction between the target audience and ad content.
- As a result, the delivery of ad campaigns will be better targeted based on impressions, ad spots in a loop, frequency of ads, and the impact of ads purchased via Alfi’s software.
- As commerce becomes increasingly digitized and advertisers use technology to reach their target audiences better, the value of programmatic advertising will surpass $150 billion by the end of 2021.
- Alfi’s advertising inventory will surpass $500 million by the end of 2022.
- The new collaboration provides additional benefits, including improved monetization of unsold inventory via an open exchange or private marketplaces.
- Price Action: ALF shares are up 3.31% at $9.35 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
