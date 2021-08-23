58 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) shares climbed 204.1% to close at $19.16 on Friday. Regencell Bioscience reported partial exercise of underwriter’s over-allotment option.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) surged 43.9% to close at $12.68 after the company reported its financial and operating results for the six months ending June 30, 2021, revealing revenues of over $2 million, compared to revenues of approximately $100 000 in the same period of last year.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares jumped 32.8% to settle at $5.71 after the company presented data from ongoing studies of its preventive vaccine against COVID-19, showing its modified virus Ankara - virus like particle platform, has a design strategy for vaccines that is expected to induce broader immunity through inclusion of multiple structural and nonstructural proteins from the target pathogen.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) gained 26% to settle at $6.20. The company recently priced its IPO at $4.15 a share.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares jumped 25% to close at $4.45. The company, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) rose 22.2% to close at $4.41. View recently announced it has postponed its Q2 earnings results amid the company's investigation concerning the adequacy of the company's previously disclosed warranty accrual.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) jumped 19.2% to close at $6.51. Accelerate Diagnostics, earlier during the month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.36 per share.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) rose 18.6% to close at $15.46. The company, earlier during the month, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) gained 17.6% to settle at $7.15.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) shares surged 17.3% to close at $4.46.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) shares rose 17.1% to settle at $9.93. Intel Corp. recently disclosed 13G filing showing a 7.6% passive stake in Joby Aviation.
- PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE: ID) surged 16.6% to close at $5.91.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) gained 16.5% to close at $2.96.
- urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) rose 15.8% to close at $12.80. The company recently said it swung to a Q2 profit.
- Cytocom, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) rose 15.5% to settle at $3.58. The company recently posted a wider quarterly loss.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) gained 15.5% to settle at $4.59 after gaining 12% on Thursday.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 15.3% to settle at $13.99 after the company highlighted in-vivo results in a study of its licensed RNA vaccine through intranasal delivery.
- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) climbed 15.1% to close at $19.45 after the company posted a rise in Q2 sales.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) gained 15.1% to settle at $12.68.
- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) jumped 15% to close at $10.25. The company recent said its revenue rose 144% year-on-year.
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) gained 14.8% to close at $4.48.
- PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) surged 14.2% to settle at $4.59. PLAYSTUDIOS recently reported Q2 EPS of $(0.07), down from $0.13 year over year.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares rose 14.1% to close at $5.49 after the company disclosed an integration with Criteo's Commerce Media Platform.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) surged 14% to settle at $3.83.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) jumped 13.4% to close at $7.69.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) gained 11.8% to close at $3.99.
- Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ: PMD) shares surged 10.6% to settle at $6.98.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained 10.1% to close at $0.5530.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) climbed 8.7% to close at $3.86. The company, last week, released Q4 results.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) surged 8.3% to close at $1.82 after the company announced it was awarded a $13.1 million grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) climbed 7.9% to settle at $13.91 after the company announced it signed an investment memorandum to establish a cryptocurrency mining joint venture for building another 200MW capacity in Kazakhstan.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) rose 7.3% to close at $58.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results, and also comps were up 6.9% year over year.
- Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA) jumped 6.8% to close at $38.25.
- Rockley Photonics Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: RKLY) rose 6.5% to close at $7.89. The company recently reported Q2 results.
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) rose 5.6% to close at $12.11. The European Commission (EC) has approved FibroGen and Astellas Pharma's Evrenzo (roxadustat) for anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD), just days after the FDA turned down the drug. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from Underperform to Market Perform.
Losers
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) shares tumbled 54.8% to close at $0.6739 on Friday after the company reported pricing of $40 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) dipped 48.3% to close at $0.6313 after the company priced a 35.29 million share offering of common stock and warrants at $0.85 per unit.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares fell 40% to close at $2.13. Endo International, earlier during the month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) fell 27.5% to settle at $2.32 after the company reported a $140 million public offering.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) fell 23.9% to close at $6.20. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares gained over 50% on Thursday in reaction to the launch of two new dental products.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) declined 21.7% to close at $67.01 after the company announced interim data from its FT596 and FT516 programs for patients with relapsed / refractory B-cell lymphoma.
- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) shares dropped 17.2% to close at $0.5879. Eros STX Global and Amazon.com Prime Video recently forged a multi-year first window output deal in South Africa.
- San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) fell 17.1% to settle at $4.17. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust said it will not declare a monthly cash distribution for August.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) dropped 14.8% to close at $3.26 after gaining over 22% on Thursday. Ensysce Biosciences recently reported a Q2 net loss of $1 million.
- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) dipped 14.5% to settle at $7.55 as the electrification startup met the disdain that other emissions-free truck makers and infrastructure companies have endured. The shares opened at $8.64 on the Nasdaq, rose to $9, and then fell as low as $7.27 before closing at $7.55. A
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) fell 13.2% to close at $38.58 as the company reported a $104.2 million private placement.
- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) dropped 12.8% to settle at $26.30. Century Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $1.93 per share.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) dipped 12.7% to settle at $2.75. SCWorx appointed Alton Irby Chairman of Board on August 11.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) declined 11.8% to settle at $3.1150.
- S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) dropped 10.6% to close at $2.70. S&W Seed said it sees FY21 core revenue of $69.8 million.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) tumbled 9.8% to settle at $10.13.
- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) fell 9.4% to close at $249.60. The China National Medical Products Administration recently granted conditional approval for BeiGene - EUSA Pharma's (UK) Qarziba (dinutuximab beta) in high-risk neuroblastoma patients.
- Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND) fell 8.8% to close at $18.05 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 8.3% to settle at $0.83 after gaining more than 4% on Thursday.
- Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) fell 8.3% to close at $24.08 following Q2 results.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) fell 7.3% to close at $2.30. NLS Pharmaceutics recently received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for patent application No. 16/083,131.
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) dropped 6.7% to settle at $9.54.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) fell 6.1% to close at $12.99. Goldman Sachs downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $17 to $10.
