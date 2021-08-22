Musician David Crosby Calls Out Tesla, Elon Musk: Will He Get His Car Or Go To Porsche?

Many celebrities own Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles, as it is the largest electric vehicle company in the U.S. Although one celebrity, who has been a vocal supporter of the company and its CEO Elon Musk, took to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to voice his frustration.

What Happened: David Crosby, a musician known best as a member of “The Byrds” and “Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young,” has owned a Tesla for three years but is becoming frustrated at not getting the latest model.

“So…I am a fan of Elon’s….I think his efforts at getting the humans into space are exemplary. But we ordered our Tesla 7 months ago. They have lied to us 4 times about when we would get it. Lied. We are seriously looking at cancelling the order and looking at a Porsche,” Crosby tweeted.

Crosby is giving Tesla and Musk an opportunity to respond and seems like he is really having a hard time leaving the company and switching to a different electric vehicle model.

Why It’s Important: With 196,000 followers on Twitter, Crosby may not be the biggest influencer on the platform. Although his tweet about being lied to was retweeted over 1,900 times and saw lots of responses from Tesla fans.

Even with the frustration, Crosby said that his current Tesla is “the best car there is.” He said his wife is tired at waiting and is “pissed” at being lied to by the electric vehicle company.

Crosby's comment about switching to a Porsche could get the attention of Musk and Tesla and could possibly generate a response from Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY), parent company of Porsche.

“We have driven both and I think the Tesla is the better car,” Crosby tweeted. Perhaps Porsche could offer a vehicle to Crosby to lure him away from Tesla.

The callout by Crosby could generate a debate on wether celebrities get priority if the musician quickly receives a Tesla.

UFC fighter Beneil Dariush called out a delay in getting a Tesla he ordered six months prior in a post fight interview, directly naming Musk. Tesla gave the UFC fighter a Model Y as a loaner and eventually delivered a Model X several days later. Dariush also received an apology from Musk on social media.

The mention of being lied to by the company shows how unpredictable Tesla has been in offering delivery dates to its customers and could highlight continued delays in several vehicle models going forward.

If Crosby can’t have the Tesla he loves perhaps he will have a Porsche “and if you can’t be with the one you love, love the one you're with.”