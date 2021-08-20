 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Richards Withdraws As 'Jeopardy!' Host Amid Accusations Of Derogatory Statements
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2021 10:49am   Comments
Share:
Mike Richards Withdraws As 'Jeopardy!' Host Amid Accusations Of Derogatory Statements

Mike Richards has abruptly withdrawn as the new host of the long-running game show “Jeopardy!” amid growing allegations of derogatory comments aimed at multiple demographics.

What Happened: Richards, the show’s executive producer, was named ​last week to replace the late Alex Trebek as host of the syndicated version of “Jeopardy!” while actress Mayim Bialik was signed to helm the show's primetime and spinoff series, including the upcoming all-new "Jeopardy! National College Championship."

However, Richards has been the subject of media reports that he engaged in sexually abusive behavior to women on his production team. On Thursday, the Anti-Defamation League called for an investigation of remarks attributed to Richards.

Related Link: OnlyFans To Drop Explicit Content While Pursuing Investors

What's Next: Richards issued a statement announcing his withdrawal from the host’s position, although he did not specifically address the allegations made against him.

“Over the last several days, it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show,” Richards said, adding the show will continue to have guest hosts at the podium until a new replacement is made.

It's unclear whether Richards will remain as the show’s executive producer. “Jeopardy!” is a production of Sony Pictures Television, a division of Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SONY)

Chinese Tech Giants Take Aim At PlayStation, Xbox As Country Warms Up To Gaming Consoles
Disney's 'Free Guy' Leads US Weekend Box Office With $28.4M
You Can Play As Ryan Reynolds In This Fortnite-'Free Guy' Crossover
Mike Richards And Mayim Bialik Named New Hosts Of 'Jeopardy!'
Mike Richards Pushes Back At Efforts To Prevent Him From Hosting 'Jeopardy!'
WiSA: Bringing Your Home Entertainment Systems to the Next Level
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jeopardy Jeopardy! Mike Richards trendy storyNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com