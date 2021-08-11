Mike Richards Pushes Back At Efforts To Prevent Him From Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Mike Richards, executive producer of the long-running game show “Jeopardy!”, has acknowledged he was invited to inherit the hosting position left vacant by the death of Alex Trebek last November. However, he's also answering press revelations regarding accusations of sexual harassment and a petition drive by fans seeking to block his ascension to the host’s podium.

What Happened: Richards, according to a Salon.com report, sent an internal memo to the “Jeopardy!” staff saying that he was offered the host’s job but “no final decisions” were made. He also addressed newly surfaced media reports of harassment lawsuits filed against him in the 2010s when he produced "The Price is Right." One lawsuit accused him of pregnancy discrimination and another alleged gender-focused workplace abuse, with both settled out of court.

“I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on ‘The Price is Right,’” wrote Richards in his staff memo.

“I know firsthand how special it is to be a parent. It is the most important thing in the world to me. I would not say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys.”

Related Link: TV History Is Made With The Lowest 'Jeopardy!' Score Ever

What Else Happened: Outside of the show’s production offices, some “Jeopardy!” fans have begun a petition drive on Change.org to prevent Richards from succeeding Trebek as the show’s quizmaster.

“This is not a job, it’s a tenure,” the petition site stated. “This is the entertainment equivalent of insider trading. In short, it’s a crime."

The petition added that Richards “delivers questions too slowly and responds even slower. His rhythm is OFF. He cannot unlearn this.”

As for a new host, the petition’s organizers suggested it “could be Jennings, could be Burton, hell, could even be Oz, but not Richards.” As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the petition had 1,137 signatures, with a goal of 1,500.

“Jeopardy!’ is a production of Sony Pictures Television, a division of Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY).