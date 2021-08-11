Mike Richards And Mayim Bialik Named New Hosts Of 'Jeopardy!'

Sony Pictures Television, a division of Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY), has announced Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik will share the hosting duties of the long-running game show "Jeopardy!"

What Happened: Richards, the show's executive producer, will serve as the host of the syndicated version of "Jeopardy!" Richards previously hosted the game shows "Divided" and "The Pyramid" and the reality television programs "High School Reunion" and "Beauty and the Geek"; he is also the producer of "Wheel of Fortune."

Bialik will host the show's primetime and spinoff series, including the upcoming all-new "Jeopardy! National College Championship." Bialik, who is best known for her role on the sitcoms "Blossom" and "Big Bang Theory," is also a neuroscientist and filmmaker. She recently directed her first feature, "As Sick As They Made Us," starring Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen.

Related Link: Jane Withers, Whose Josephine The Plumber Commercials Redefined How TV Depicted Working Women, Dies At 95

Why It Matters: Since the death of longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek last November, the show has been helmed by a series of rotating guest hosts. Richards and Bialik occupied the quizmaster podium — and while Bialik was a fan favorite, Richards managed to generate a petition drive to ensure he would not become Trebek's successor.

"Jeopardy!" will begin production on its 38th in mid-August, with new episodes launching on Sept. 13.

Photo: Sony Pictures Television.