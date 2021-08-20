A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Bunge (NYSE:BG) - P/E: 5.55 Amcon Distributing (AMEX:DIT) - P/E: 7.5 Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) - P/E: 5.59 Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) - P/E: 6.11 Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) - P/E: 7.95

Bunge saw a decrease in earnings per share from 3.13 in Q1 to 2.61 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.79%, which has increased by 0.34% from 2.45% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Amcon Distributing experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 4.33 in Q2 and is now 6.48. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.43%, which has decreased by 0.08% from 0.51% last quarter.

Graham Hldgs has reported Q2 earnings per share at 3.88, which has decreased by 7.18% compared to Q1, which was 4.18. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.97%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 0.98% last quarter.

Most recently, Perdoceo Education reported earnings per share at 0.41, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.44. Perdoceo Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Industrias Bachoco SAB saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.06 in Q1 to 1.48 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.92%, which has decreased by 0.02% from 1.94% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.