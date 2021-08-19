Why AMC's Stock Is Falling Today

Shares of companies in reopening sectors, including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) are trading lower as COVID-19 concerns cause uncertainty for restaurant, travel and resort names.

AMC Entertainment last week beat analyst expectations for the second quarter. The world's largest theater chain reported a second-quarter loss of 71 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 93 cents per share. AMC also reported quarterly sales of $444.70 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $375.28 million by 18.50 percent.

AMC is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. AMC owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe.

AMC is trading lower by 4.4% at $34.95. AMC has a 52-week high of and a 52-week low of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.