Dicks Sporting Goods Appoints Navdeep Gupta As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 11:04am   Comments
  • Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKShas appointed Navdeep Gupta as its Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, effective October 1, 2021.
  • Gupta will succeed Lee Belitsky, who has served as Executive Vice President, CFO since October 2016. Belitsky will remain with Dicks Sporting as Executive Vice President and oversee several key areas -- supply chain, real estate, construction, and GameChanger.
  • Gupta will head the company's finance, investor relations, accounting, business development, and procurement functions. He has been with Dicks Sporting since November 2017 as Senior Vice President Finance & Chief Accounting Officer.
  • Before joining Dicks Sporting, Gupta was the Senior Vice President of Finance at Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP).
  • Gupta holds a bachelor's degree in Physics from the University of Madras in India and a master's degree in Business Administration from The College of William and Mary's Mason School of Business.
  • Price Action: DKS shares traded lower by 0.18% at $105.505 on the last check Thursday.

