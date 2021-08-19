Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 360,000 in the August 14 week from 375,000 in the prior week.
- The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for August is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise to 25.0 in August from 21.9 in July.
- Data on e-commerce retail sales for the second quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The index of leading economic indicators for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The LEI slowed to a substantial gain of 0.7% in June. Analysts, however, expect July's LEI increasing another 0.8%.
- The Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the second quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
