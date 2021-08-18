 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Arlo Partners With Calix For Distribution Of Smart Home Security Products
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
Share:
Arlo Partners With Calix For Distribution Of Smart Home Security Products
  • Internet-connected camera brand Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO) expanded the availability of its products and services through its strategic partnership with Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX), a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services.
  • Calix will offer Arlo Secure as a premium service offering for broadband providers (BSPs) within EDGE Suites, the cloud-enabled ecosystem of applications available as part of the total Revenue EDGE solution.
  • The offering leverages the integration of Arlo Secure into the Calix Cloud platform, enabling BSPs to onboard and manage new subscribers through existing billing platforms.
  • The new offering will be available starting August 20, 2021.
  • Data shows that the self-installation of DIY security systems is rising, making up 55% of the market in 2020, up from 40% in 2018.
  • Price Action: ARLO shares are trading higher by 2.60% at $5.725, and CALX is trading higher by 0.57% at $43.75 on the last check on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CALX + ARLO)

Recap: Arlo Technologies Q2 Earnings
Earnings Preview For Arlo Technologies
Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2021
Calix's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 23, 2021
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com