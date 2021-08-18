FDA Approves Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Hip Personalized Robotic System
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Rosa Hip system for robotically-assisted surgery.
- The system is designed for direct anterior total hip replacement.
- It is the company’s fourth robotic system and adds to its Rosa robotic portfolio of orthopedic devices, which includes Rosa Knee, Rosa Partial Knee, and Rosa One.
- Zimmer Biomet’s Rosa Hip system is compatible with several implant systems, including the Avenir Complete hip system. It uses fluoroscopy and provides robotic assistance to guide proper acetabular component orientation and intra-operative leg length and offset assessment.
- Surgeons can use the company’s pre-operative planner One Planner Hip with the Rosa Hip system. One Planner has a spinopelvic mobility assessment tool for a sitting and standing lateral X-ray and an auto-plan function that allows surgeons to create a pre-operative plan within five minutes.
- Price Action: ZBH shares are down 1.14% at $146.17 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
