A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX:APT) - P/E: 5.45 Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) - P/E: 5.94 Document Security Systems (AMEX:DSS) - P/E: 0.72 CAI International (NYSE:CAI) - P/E: 8.5 Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ:CRESY) - P/E: 1.89

Most recently, Alpha Pro Tech reported earnings per share at 0.12, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.27. Alpha Pro Tech does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Tutor Perini experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.31 in Q1 and is now 0.61. Tutor Perini does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Document Security Systems experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.46 in Q4 and is now -0.21. Document Security Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

CAI International has reported Q2 earnings per share at 2.04, which has increased by 10.27% compared to Q1, which was 1.85. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.63%, which has decreased by 0.46% from 3.09% in the previous quarter.

Cresud SACIF has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.09, which has increased by 43.75% compared to Q2, which was -0.16. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.07%, which has decreased by 0.69% from 2.76% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.