4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Fox

The Trade: Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) Executive Chairman, CEO Lachlan K Murdoch acquired a total of 248650 shares at an average price of $37.00. The insider spent $5,813,144.00 to acquire those share. The insider also disposed a total of 193133 shares.

What’s Happening: Fox recently reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings .

What Fox Does: Fox represents the assets not sold to Disney by the predecessor firm, Twenty First Century Fox.

CommScope

The Trade: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) Director Claudius Watts IV acquired a total of 65000 shares at an average price of $15.26. To acquire these shares, it cost $991,913.00.

What’s Happening: Last week, CommScope subsidiary, CommScope, Inc, said it plans to offer $1.25 billion in senior secured notes due 2029 in an institutional offering.

What CommScope Does: CommScope Holding Co Inc provides infrastructure services for communications networks.

LMP Automotive

The Trade: LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) President and CEO Samer Tawfik bought a total of 28134 shares at an average price of $16.10. The insider spent $452,957.40 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: LMP Automotive, last week, reported a rise in Q2 earnings.

What LMP Automotive Does: LMP Automotive Holdings Inc is an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for or finance pre-owned and new automobiles.

Evolus

The Trade: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) 10% owner Medytox Inc bought a total of 114714 shares at an average price of $11.18. The insider spent $1,282,750.55 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Evolus, earlier during the month, reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

What Evolus Does: Evolus Inc is engaged in providing physicians and their patients with expanded choices in medical aesthetic treatments and procedures.