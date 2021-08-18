66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) shares surged 265.5% to close at $15.35 on Tuesday after the company received a written pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) response from the FDA regarding MMS019.
- Alfi Inc (NASDAQ: ALF) gained 40.6% to settle at $10.14 after the company said it has begun the national rollout of tablets to rideshare drivers.
- monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) shares gained 24.5% to close at $305.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also issued Q3 and FY21 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) rose 22.8% to settle at $1.51. Sesen Bio shares fell over 42% on Monday after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter to the company's bladder cancer candidate Vicineum.
- Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ: BDSX) gained 21.5% to close at $8.02. Biodesix recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENSC) surged 19% to settle at $3.45. Ensysce Biosciences posted a Q2 net loss of $1 million.
- Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: PRAX) gained 18.3% to close at $15.55. The company, on Monday, posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) jumped 18.1% to settle at $9.59 after the company entered into a collaboration agreement with the Procurement Administration in the Israeli Ministry of Defense for the Israeli Navy, to examine the feasibility of installing the Eco Wave Power technology in the Bases of the Navy.
- Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OMGA) gained 17.5% to settle at $22.51. Omega Therapeutics, last month, priced a $125.8 million IPO to take its "epigenomic controllers" into the clinic.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) surged 17.2% to close at $11.27 after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) gained 16.8% to close at $3.37. Vivos Therapeutics, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) gained 16.3% to settle at $3.78.
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RANI) gained 16.2% to close at $17.98. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $11 per share.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 16.1% to settle at $3.32.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) rose 16.1% to settle at $5.20. The company recently posted a Q2 profit.
- Pharmacyte Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: PMCB) surged 15.5% to close at $3.42.
- Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ: BON) jumped 14.4% to settle at $11.68 as the company reported first-half FY21 revenue growth of 63.6% year-on-year, to $11.7 million.
- Cytocom Inc (NASDAQ: CBLI) gained 13.5% to close at $3.11. The company, on Monday, posted a quarterly loss.
- 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) jumped 13.2% to settle at $8.25 after Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $13 price target.
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNMR) climbed 13% to close at $15.02 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) shares gained 12.2% to close at $26.71. Forte Biosciences is expected to review the Q2 results and announce topline data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of FB-401 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis on September 7, 2021.
- DouYu International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DOYU) gained 11.4% to settle at $3.42. DouYu International recently reported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 6.8% to $361.9 million year-on-year.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) gained 10.7% to close at $5.09 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- BIT Mining Ltd – ADR (NYSE: BTCM) rose 6.9% to close at $6.83 after reporting a lower Q2 loss.
- Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) gained 6.1% to close at $308.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY21 e-Commerce sales guidance.
- AiHuiShou International Co Ltd (NYSE: RERE) rose 5.5% to close at $11.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
Losers
- Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) shares tumbled 29.7% to close at $7.68 on Tuesday after dropping over 15% on Monday. Helbiz recently announced the launch of its first electric scooter intended for sale, Helbiz One.
- TuanChe Ltd (NASDAQ: TC) shares dipped 26.8% to close at $1.85.
- Sunlight Financial (NYSE: SUNL) dropped 26.5% to close at $5.47 following weak Q2 sales.
- View Inc (NASDAQ: VIEW) fell 24.3% to close at $3.92 after the company announced it has postponed its Q2 earnings results amid the company's investigation concerning the adequacy of the company's previously disclosed warranty accrual.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) dipped 22.6% to close at $1.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Kubient Inc (NASDAQ: KBNT) fell 22.3% to close at $3.45 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) shares fell 22.2% to close at $1.30 after dropping over 6% on Monday.
- Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) dropped 21.7% to settle at $2.35 as the company posted Q2 sales of $3.29 million.
- Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ: FLGC) fell 21.6% to close at $11.70 after the company announced it has acquired Vessel for $30 million.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares fell 21.1% to settle at $11.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ: JRJC) dropped 20.2% to close at $4.16. Shares of several Chinese companies traded lower amid regulatory concerns after Chinese regulators drafted rules targeting unfair competition in the internet sector.
- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) fell 20% to close at $3.48 after reporting Q2 results.
- Mediaco Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MDIA) dipped 20% to settle at $6.61.
- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE: WYY) fell 19.9% to settle at $5.58 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Meatech 3D Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: MITC) dropped 18.3% to close at $5.03.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMO) fell 18.2% to settle at $4.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED) dropped 17.4% to close at $2.47. Ra Medical Systems reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and reported the sale of its Pharos Dermatology unit for $3.7 million in cash.
- Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) fell 17.3% to close at $9.39 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Sema4 Holdings posted a quarterly net loss of $45.4 million.
- Lightning Emotors Inc (NYSE: ZEV) dropped 16.9% to close at $8.00 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Gan Ltd (NASDAQ: GAN) dropped 16.3% to close at $13.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Highpeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) fell 15.6% to close at $8.90 as the company reported commencement of underwritten offering of 5 million shares of common stock.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) fell 15.6% to close at $35.58.
- Standard Lithium Ltd (NYSE: SLI) dropped 15.5% to settle at $5.84.
- Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) fell 15.4% to close at $1.71. Verb Tech reported quarterly sales of $2.40 million.
- Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE: HIPO) fell 15.3% to close at $4.65. Hippo Holdings raised its full-year total generated premium guidance from $544 million to a range of $560 million and $570 million.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares dropped 15.2% to close at $11.65 after the company reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 250% year-on-year to $11.9 million, missing the analyst consensus of $15.2 million.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) dipped 15% to settle at $3.47 following wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) dropped 15% to settle at $5.43 after the company announced Q2 earnings results.
- Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares fell 14.7% to close at $6.22 following weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) slipped 14.7% to close at $22.88 after tumbling over 10% on Monday.
- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) fell 14.5% to settle at $12.49. Fusion Fuel Green recently received approval from Portugal's Operational Program for Sustainability and Efficient Use of Resources (POSEUR) for its proposed HEVO-Sul project in Sines, Portugal. Fusion Fuel will receive €4.3 million for the project.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) tumbled 14.2% to close at $4.52. The company, last week, reported Q2 results.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 13.8% to close at $4.05 after surging 13% on Monday.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) declined 13.6% to close at $2.29 after the company reported weak Q2 results.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) fell 13.3% to close at $8.97 following Q2 results.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 12.8% to close at $2.94 after the company posted a quarterly loss.
- Vedanta Ltd (NYSE: VEDL) dropped 12.2% to settle at $15.67.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) dropped 9.3% to close at $14.80 after the company announced a proposed $750 million convertible senior notes offering.
- FLEX LNG Ltd.. (NYSE: FLNG) fell 7.4% to close at $14.67 following Q2 results.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) fell 7.2% to settle at $2.07 after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
