Greenpro Capital To Distribute SEATech Shares As Dividend
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 2:20pm   Comments
  • Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GRNQ) announces the distribution of ~6.6 million shares of common stock of SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC: SEAV) to its shareholders of record on August 31, 2021.
  • GRNQ owns a total of 10 million shares of SEATech.
  • SEAV shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheets, and it plans to apply to up-list to a mainboard stock exchange in 2022. The recent closing price of SEAV was $2.08, representing a dividend value of $13.7 million to GRNQ shareholders. 
  • The dividend will comprise approximately one share of SEAV Rule 144 Restricted common stock for roughly every ten shares of GRNQ common stock issued and outstanding on the record date.
  • Price Action: GRNQ shares are trading lower by 1.92% at $0.7195 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Dividends

