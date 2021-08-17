Greenpro Capital To Distribute SEATech Shares As Dividend
- Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GRNQ) announces the distribution of ~6.6 million shares of common stock of SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC: SEAV) to its shareholders of record on August 31, 2021.
- GRNQ owns a total of 10 million shares of SEATech.
- SEAV shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheets, and it plans to apply to up-list to a mainboard stock exchange in 2022. The recent closing price of SEAV was $2.08, representing a dividend value of $13.7 million to GRNQ shareholders.
- The dividend will comprise approximately one share of SEAV Rule 144 Restricted common stock for roughly every ten shares of GRNQ common stock issued and outstanding on the record date.
- Price Action: GRNQ shares are trading lower by 1.92% at $0.7195 on the last check Tuesday.
