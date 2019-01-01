QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.69 - 2.08
Mkt Cap
124M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
92.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 3, 2021, 12:39PM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 2:20PM
Seatech Ventures Corp is engaged in the business of providing business mentoring services, nurturing and incubation services relating to client businesses and corporate development advisory services to entrepreneurs in the broader technology industry, but with a specific focus on the information and communication technology industry. The services of the company are designed to assist tech-based entrepreneurs in solving ICT industry pain points caused by technical insufficiencies, inappropriate financial modelling and weak strategic positioning.

Seatech Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seatech Ventures (SEAV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seatech Ventures (OTCPK: SEAV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Seatech Ventures's (SEAV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seatech Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Seatech Ventures (SEAV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seatech Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Seatech Ventures (SEAV)?

A

The stock price for Seatech Ventures (OTCPK: SEAV) is $1.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:41:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seatech Ventures (SEAV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seatech Ventures.

Q

When is Seatech Ventures (OTCPK:SEAV) reporting earnings?

A

Seatech Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seatech Ventures (SEAV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seatech Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Seatech Ventures (SEAV) operate in?

A

Seatech Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.