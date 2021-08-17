5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales.

Pinterest

The Trade: Pinterest, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINS) SVP, Products Naveen Gavini disposed a total of 8059 shares at an average price of $56.51. The insider received $455,429.42 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Pinterest, last month, reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. The company reported 454 million monthly active users and average revenue per user of $1.32.

What Pinterest Does: Pinterest, founded in 2008, provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

The Trade: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) EVP, Chief Financial Officer David V Elkins sold a total of 99691 shares at an average price of $66.95. The insider received $6,674,497.00 from selling those shares. The insider also acquired a total of 70000 shares.

What’s Happening: The European Commission, recently, approved Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's Opdivo (nivolumab) as adjuvant treatment of adult patients with esophageal or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer.

What Bristol-Myers Squibb Does: Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, oncology, and immune disorders.

Dropbox

The Trade: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Chief Legal Officer Bart Volkmer sold a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $32.24. The insider received $322,439.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Dropbox recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

What Dropbox Does: Dropbox is a leading provider of cloud-storage and content collaboration tools with an emphasis on individuals and SMB.

Goldman Sachs

The Trade: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) President and COO John Waldron sold a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $412.82. The insider received $8,256,372.40 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Goldman Sachs, last month, reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

What Goldman Sachs Does: Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking firm whose activities are organized into investment banking (20% of net revenue), global markets (40%), asset management (25%), and consumer and wealth management (15%) segments.

Charles Schwab

The Trade: The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) Chairman Charles Schwab sold a total of 70000 shares at an average price of $74.14. The insider received $5,189,702.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Charles Schwab, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.

What Charles Schwab Does: Charles Schwab operates in the brokerage, banking, and asset-management businesses.