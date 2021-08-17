5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) - P/E: 8.13 Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) - P/E: 9.09 Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) - P/E: 9.41 Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) - P/E: 8.79 Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) - P/E: 7.59

This quarter, MarineMax experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.69 in Q2 and is now 2.59. MarineMax does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Asbury Automotive Group experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 4.68 in Q1 and is now 7.78. Asbury Automotive Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Ever-Glory Intl Gr reported earnings per share at -0.12, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.08. Ever-Glory Intl Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Lazydays Holdings experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.32 in Q1 and is now 1.21. Lazydays Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.28, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.75. Sportsman's Warehouse does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.