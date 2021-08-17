 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Undervalued Stocks In The Tech Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 9:50am   Comments
Share:

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) - P/E: 8.05
  2. QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) - P/E: 4.29
  3. WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) - P/E: 5.81
  4. Network-1 Technologies (AMEX:NTIP) - P/E: 8.33
  5. SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) - P/E: 7.79

Paltalk saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.06 in Q1 to 0.12 now. Paltalk does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, QIWI experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.55 in Q4 and is now 0.44. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.01%, which has decreased by 3.51% from 11.52% last quarter.

WidePoint has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.02, which has decreased by 133.33% compared to Q1, which was 0.06. WidePoint does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Network-1 Technologies experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.06 in Q4 and is now 0.38. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.75%, which has decreased by 1.77% from last quarter's yield of 4.52%.

SunPower has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.06, which has increased by 20.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.05. SunPower does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (QIWI + PALT)

75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
QIWI To Sell Stake In Tochka Project To Bank Otkritie
A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks
Understanding QIWI's Unusual Options Activity
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com