5 Undervalued Stocks In The Tech Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) - P/E: 8.05 QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) - P/E: 4.29 WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) - P/E: 5.81 Network-1 Technologies (AMEX:NTIP) - P/E: 8.33 SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) - P/E: 7.79

Paltalk saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.06 in Q1 to 0.12 now. Paltalk does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, QIWI experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.55 in Q4 and is now 0.44. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.01%, which has decreased by 3.51% from 11.52% last quarter.

WidePoint has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.02, which has decreased by 133.33% compared to Q1, which was 0.06. WidePoint does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Network-1 Technologies experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.06 in Q4 and is now 0.38. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.75%, which has decreased by 1.77% from last quarter's yield of 4.52%.

SunPower has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.06, which has increased by 20.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.05. SunPower does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.