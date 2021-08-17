25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) shares rose 25.8% to $3.27 in pre-market trading after dropping around 7% on Monday.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) rose 23.9% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) shares rose 14.7% to $27.30 in pre-market trading. Forte Biosciences is expected to review the Q2 results and announce topline data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of FB-401 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis on September 7, 2021.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares rose 12.5% to $10.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported a profit in the second quarter.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 11.9% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after dropping over 2% on Monday.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) rose 11.8% to $3.77 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNMR) rose 10.3% to $14.63 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) rose 7.7% to $6.60 in pre-market trading.
- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) rose 7.5% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and announced the acquisition of the US dermatology business of Ra Medical Systems for $3.7 million upfront.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) rose 6.6% to $1.30 in pre-market trading. Sesen Bio shares fell over 42% on Monday after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter to the company's bladder cancer candidate Vicineum.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) rose 6.4% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Monday.
- BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) rose 5.9% to $67.26 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans sell its petroleum business to Australia's Woodside Petroleum in $28 billion merger deal.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) shares fell 23.4% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Monday.
- Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) fell 17.3% to $9.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Sema4 Holdings posted a quarterly net loss of $45.4 million.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) fell 13.9% to $23.10 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 10% on Monday.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMO) fell 11% to $5.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- FLEX LNG Ltd.. (NYSE: FLNG) fell 10.6% to $14.16 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 7.6% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak Q2 results.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares fell 7.2% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) fell 7.2% to $2.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares fell 7.1% to $84.62 in pre-market trading after dropping over 9% on Monday.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares fell 6.8% to $12.80 in pre-market trading.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 6.4% to $4.40 in pre-market trading after surging 13% on Monday.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) fell 6.3% to $9.70 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Roblox Corporation (NASDAQ: RBLX) fell 6.1% to $74.70 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas