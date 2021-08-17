Apple Seeks To Resume In-Store Classes In US, Europe By Month-End: Report

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is planning to resume in-person “Today At Apple” classes at its retail stores in the U.S. and Europe on August 30, Bloomberg reported Monday.

What Happened: Apple informed its retail staff about the plan and also opened its reservation portal for the in-store classes on Monday, enabling consumers to sign up for the classes in advance, as per the report.

The program will resume in the majority of the Cupertino-based tech giant’s U.S. locations but could be delayed in some areas due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Why It Matters: The move is part of Apple’s efforts to resume normal operations following the disruptions caused due to the pandemic. The in-store classes were last held in March 2020, prior to the pandemic-induced lockdowns.

In July, Apple reinforced face-mask wearing requirements at most of its U.S. retail stores for both shoppers and employees in response to rising COVID-19 cases. The company has also delayed the return-to-office plan for its corporate employees till October.

Price Action: Apple shares closed almost 1.4% higher in Monday’s trading at $151.12.

