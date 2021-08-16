 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Throws 'Obstacle After Obstacle,' FlickType Says, As The iPhone Keyboard Popular With Blind Users Shuts Down
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 16, 2021 10:52pm   Comments
Share:
Apple Throws 'Obstacle After Obstacle,' FlickType Says, As The iPhone Keyboard Popular With Blind Users Shuts Down

A soon-to-be discontinued popular keyboard app for blind and low-vision people on Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone platform said it faced “obstacle after obstacle” for years.

What Happened: FlickType keyboard announced on Twitter Monday that it was discontinuing the iPhone keyboard as it can “no longer endure” abuse from the Tim Cook-led company.

The application developed by Kosta Eleftheriou said on Twitter that they had submitted fixes for various iOS15 related issues along with improvements but the Cupertino, California-based tech giant rejected the app.

“They incorrectly argue again that our keyboard extension doesn't work without 'full access,' something they rejected us for THREE years ago. Back then we successfully appealed and overturned their decision, and this hadn't been a problem since. Until now.”

“Apple kicks legitimate apps out of the App Store and allows in scam apps all the time,” Eleftheriou claimed in a video posted on Twitter. 

Why It Matters: FlickType said it has already filed a lawsuit against Apple in part for denying access to its customers through the App Store for months.

“We've also exposed many scam apps that have cost users and our business millions of dollars, while Apple ignored our complaints,” claimed FlickType.

See Also: Apple Will Find It Hard To Recover From Fallout Over App Store Policies, Says Bill Gurley

FlickType’s Apple Watch application will continue to be available, which according to Eleftheriou has nearly half a million downloads, the Verge reported.

The developer did not have a breakdown of how many people rely on the iPhone version of the app.

Last month, Apple removed a popular DOS emulator that could be used to play retro games. Chaoji Li, the developer of that app, chose to remove the app rather than cull key functionality as demanded by the iPhone maker.

The App Store has become a lightning rod for criticism and litigation for Apple. Last August, “Fortnite” maker Epic Games sued Apple after its flagship game was removed from the App Store for violation of guidelines surrounding in-app purchases.

Price Action: On Monday, Apple shares closed 1.35% higher at $151.12 in the regular session and rose 0.36% in the after-hours session.
Read Next: Apple App Store Growth Starting To Decelerate, BofA Says

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

I Chased 'Dogemons' Around The Streets Of Tokyo And 'Earned' Dogecoin: Here's How You Can Repeat The Feat
How Can Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, Spotify Gain From New Big Tech Bill?
Senators Grill Amazon on Palm-Print Recognition Payment System Citing Privacy Concerns
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
'A Strategic Angle': BioscienceLA CEO Talks About Leading Health Care Innovation After The COVID-19 Pandemic
PUNKS Comic: What You Should Know About This Surging NFT That's Attracting Venture Capitalist Money
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Antitrust Blindess disability FlickType iPhone Kosta EleftheriouNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com