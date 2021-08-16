 Skip to main content

PLBY Group Partners With Jay Jay Capital For India Expansion
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
PLBY Group Partners With Jay Jay Capital For India Expansion
  • Lifestyle company and owner of Playboy PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBYis partnering with Jay Jay Capital and Investments, an India-based investment fund and brand operator, to expand its global consumer products and lifestyle business in India. The financial terms of the partnership remain undisclosed.
  • The partnership will bring Playboy hospitality experiences to major metropolitan areas in India. Its first flagship venue will be a Playboy beer garden environment scheduled to open in Gurgaon by this December and Bangalore in February 2022.
  • "The new Playboy venues in India will stand out as premium, aspirational experiences that serve as a forum for style, culture, and convening for today's young Indian consumers," said CEO Ben Kohn.
  • The offering will include Playboy lounges and Playboy beer gardens and cafés.
  • Price Action: PLBY shares are trading lower by 2.96% at $23.27 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Restaurants Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

