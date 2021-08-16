5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) - P/E: 8.65 Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) - P/E: 5.74 Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) - P/E: 9.44 Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) - P/E: 2.64 Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) - P/E: 8.78

This quarter, AMC Networks experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 2.98 in Q1 and is now 3.45. AMC Networks does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Gray Television looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.27, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.45%, which has increased by 0.07% from 1.38% last quarter.

Fox saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.88 in Q3 to 0.65 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.46%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 1.46% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Telefonica reported earnings per share at 0.11, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.22. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.93%, which has decreased by 1.33% from last quarter's yield of 11.26%.

Autohome's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.92, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.52. Autohome does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.