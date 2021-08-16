FDA Approves AVITA Medical Vitiligo Trial With Fewer Participants
- The FDA has approved AVITA Medical Inc's (NASDAQ:RCEL) request to amend its pivotal trial evaluating RECELL System for the repigmentation of stable vitiligo lesions to a streamlined single-arm trial design.
- The Company will pursue a single cell suspension formulation (1:20 expansion ratio) against the three cell suspensions in the initial trial design.
- The new single-arm design will evaluate 23 subjects at 15 clinical sites versus a previously approved 3-arm study of 84 subjects.
- The primary effectiveness evaluation is based on comparing the incidence of successful repigmentation with RECELL versus that of a standard of care control.
- Long-term durability data (assessing sustained repigmentation over 52 weeks) will be collected.
- As with the previous design, an interim analysis will be conducted on 24-week data for approximately half of the subjects to evaluate the sufficiency of the sample size, with a possible increase to sample size as needed (up to 46 subjects).
- Vitiligo is a disease resulting in loss of color or pigmentation in patches of skin.
- Price Action: RCEL shares are down 0.72% at $17.26 during the market session on the last check Monday.
