FDA Approves Abbott's Atrial Fibrillation Device For LAA Occlusion
- The FDA has approved Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE:ABT) Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder to treat people with atrial fibrillation (AFib) who are at risk of ischemic stroke.
- The device offers immediate closure of the left atrial appendage (LAA), where blood clots can form in people suffering from AFib, reducing their risk of stroke and immediately eliminating the need for blood-thinning medication.
- The LAA is a small pouch connected to the upper left chamber of the heart.
- Price Action: ABT shares are up 0.98% at $124.25 during the market session on the last check Monday.
