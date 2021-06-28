 Skip to main content

Apple Said To Be Exploring Making Bigger iPads

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 3:18am   Comments
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is exploring making future iPads with larger displays, according to Mark Gurman, a leading Apple watcher.

What Happened: Apple’s engineers and designers are exploring larger iPads that could hit stores a “couple of years down the road” at the earliest, Gurman said in the first edition of his “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg.

Gurman, known for his scoops on the Cupertino-based company, added that a potential release is not likely for next year as Apple is focused on developing a redesigned iPad Pro in the current sizes for 2022.

The current iPad Pro models come in 11-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes and are equipped with Apple’s proprietary M1 Mac chip.

Gurman believes that a larger iPad would further blur the lines between the iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro, which is available with up to a 16-inch display. He added that Apple ultimately needs to allow Mac apps and Mac-like multitasking with more flexible arrangements of app windows on the iPad Pro.

Why It Matters: Apple said in April it has no plans to merge the iPad and the Mac anytime soon, despite the inclusion of its in-house M1 chip in the latest iPad Pro models.

Apple unveiled the refreshed iPad Pro models in April amid strong demand for the tablets as people continue to work and study from home due to the pandemic.

It was reported earlier this month that Apple is testing high-end proprietary chips with up to 32 high-performance cores and 127 core options for graphic uses in its upcoming Mac laptop and desktop releases.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.2% lower in Friday’s trading session at $133.11.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Consumer Tech iPad Mark Gurman Tim Cook

