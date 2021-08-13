Analysts Sees Double Digit Upside On ZipRecruiter Following Q2 Earnings Beat
- Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler raised the price target on ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE: ZIP) to $40 from $36, implying a 37.7% upside, and reaffirmed a Strong Buy.
- The rating follows the company's robust Q2 results and raised guidance.
- ZipRecruiter's Q2 revenue of $183 million beat the analyst consensus of $160.4 million. It raised the FY21 revenue guidance from $580 million - $600 million to $651 million - $665 million above the analyst consensus of $595.3 million.
- While ZipRecruiter expects 2H to return to a more normal environment, Kessler notes that the company meaningfully raised full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance to reflect the increased employer demand.
- Barclays raised the price target to $38 from $30, implying a 30.9% upside, and maintained Overweight.
- Price Action: ZIP shares traded lower by 0.15% at $28.99 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for ZIP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Aug 2021
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
|Jul 2021
|Barclays
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
