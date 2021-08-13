30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares rose 32.9% to $0.839 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales. The company said it continues to experience demand for dental lasers and it sees Q3 revenue to be "significantly above" last year's Q3.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 27.5% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) shares rose 19.8% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Thursday.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares rose 15.6% to $4.53 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Thursday. The company last week announced an agreement to acquire exclusive rights for the assignment of cryptocurrency mining assets and is gaining today amid strength in cryptocurrencies.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) rose 12.5% to $7.76 in pre-market trading after the company signed a long-term supply agreement with LG Energy Solution, Ltd. to provide lithium-ion battery cells.
- ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) rose 11.6% to $32.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued strong Q3 sales guidance. The company also raised FY21 guidance.
- Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) shares rose 11.1% to $7.50 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) rose 11.1% to $25.19 in pre-market trading. Brazil’s JBS SA proposed to acquire the remaining common shares in Pilgrim's Pride in order to delist the company, Reuters reported.
- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) rose 9.5% to $8.45 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Thursday. The company is scheduled to release Q2 results on August 17, 2021.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) rose 8.6% to $0.5980 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, reported downbeat quarterly results.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) rose 8.3% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares rose 8.1% to $10.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) rose 6.1% to $6.97 in pre-market trading. Hut 8 Mining shares fell 7% on Thursday following Q2 results.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) rose 5.7% to $1.30 in pre-market trading. Geron is expected to report Q2 results on August 16, 2021.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) shares rose 5.6% to $18.45 in pre-market trading after reporting its second-quarter financial results.
- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) rose 5.5% to $6.87 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Thursday. The company said it will report its Q2 financial results on Monday, August 16, 2021.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) rose 5% to $188.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company said Disney+ paid subscribers increased to 116 million from 57.5 million in the year-ago period and up from the 103.6 million reported in the second quarter.
Losers
- ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) shares fell 18.9% to $7.63 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares fell 13.7% to $0.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) fell 11% to $30.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 8.6% to $1.92 in pre-market trading. Powerbridge Technologies shares jumped over 65% on Thursday after the company announced it is expanding its blockchain business to engage in cryptocurrency mining.
- FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) fell 8.4% to $38.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued weak FY21 sales forecast.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) fell 8.3% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Thursday. CohBar recently reported results from the Phase 1a/1b study of CB4211 under development for NASH and obesity met its primary endpoint.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) shares fell 7.7% to $16.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider loss for its second quarter.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) fell 6.9% to $18.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) fell 6.2% to $8.55 in pre-market trading. ASE Technology recently reported its unaudited consolidated net revenues for July 2021.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) shares fell 5% to $3.65 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, reported a loss for its second quarter.
- DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) fell 4.9% to $178.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) shares fell 4.6% to $7.71 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 net loss of $12.4 million, versus $10 million in the same quarter last year. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates..
- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) fell 4.1% to $145.00 in pre-market trading. Airbnb reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. However, the company warned, "In the near term, we anticipate that the impact of Covid-19 and the introduction and spread of new variants of the virus, including the delta variant, will continue to affect overall travel behavior, including how often and when guests book and cancel."
