 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc Analyst Thinks This Tech Stock Has 69% Upside Despite Price Target Cut
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 9:19am   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc Analyst Thinks This Tech Stock Has 69% Upside Despite Price Target Cut
  • KeyBanc analyst Hans Chung lowered the price target on Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) to $270 from $332, implying a 69% upside, and reiterated an Overweight rating.
  • The recommendation reflects how the resurgence of COVID-19 negatively impacts the near-term outlook, regulatory uncertainty, and sector-wide multiple contractions.
  • Baidu's Q2 revenue of $4.86 billion beat the analyst consensus of $4.78 billion. The non-GAAP EPS of $2.39 beat the analyst consensus of $2.07.
  • Price Action: BIDU shares traded lower by 0.65% at $158.60 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for BIDU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform
Aug 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight
May 2021HSBCMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for BIDU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Things Got Ugly With Baidu Stock Today: What's Next?
What's Up With Baidu's Stock Today?
How Do Baidu's Q2 Numbers Stack Up Against Google?
Baidu: Q2 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MAVRBC CapitalMaintains3.0
CGXRBC CapitalMaintains13.0
CHRRBC CapitalMaintains4.8
CSH.UNRBC CapitalMaintains14.5
RKTMorgan StanleyMaintains19.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com