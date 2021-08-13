KeyBanc Analyst Thinks This Tech Stock Has 69% Upside Despite Price Target Cut
- KeyBanc analyst Hans Chung lowered the price target on Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) to $270 from $332, implying a 69% upside, and reiterated an Overweight rating.
- The recommendation reflects how the resurgence of COVID-19 negatively impacts the near-term outlook, regulatory uncertainty, and sector-wide multiple contractions.
- Baidu's Q2 revenue of $4.86 billion beat the analyst consensus of $4.78 billion. The non-GAAP EPS of $2.39 beat the analyst consensus of $2.07.
- Price Action: BIDU shares traded lower by 0.65% at $158.60 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for BIDU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2021
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Aug 2021
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|May 2021
|HSBC
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for BIDU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
