54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) jumped 64.2% to $2.0850 after the company announced it is expanding its blockchain business to engage in cryptocurrency mining.
- IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) shares jumped 46.5% to $15.26 after the company reported a merger deal with Creation Technologies for $15.35 per share in cash. The company also released Q3 results.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) gained 40.4% to $24.26 after Desktop Metal announced it will acquire ExOne. The ExOne also reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) surged 22% to $30.50 after jumping 46% on Wednesday.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares gained 21% to $3.9201 after dipping around 18% on Wednesday.
- KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) gained 20% to $25.25 as the company priced 10.4 million shares offered by certain selling stockholders at $20.75 per share to raise $216.44 million in an upsized secondary offering.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) surged 19.9% to $2.7700. The company recently received registration approval for Painshield from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Admin.
- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) jumped 19.1% to $16.98 after reporting Q2 results. The company also signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SK Global Chemical to open ultra-pure recycling plant in South Korea.
- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) shares rose 17.6% to $3.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) gained 16.1% to $4.7270. OncoCyte recently reported wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) rose 13% to $25.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates. The company also raised FY21 adjusted free cash flow guidance.
- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) surged 12.3% to $78.97 on continued strength after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY21 sales guidance.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMS) shares rose 12.3% to $8.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 2021 revenue guidance.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) climbed 11.5% to $16.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company sold 3,481 homes in the second quarter, up 41% from the first quarter.
- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) gained 11% to $19.26 after the company reported a rise in Q2 earnings and sales. The company also raised FY21 sales forecast.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) shares jumped 10.8% to $23.40.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) gained 10.1% to $28.81. Nano-X Imaging recently announced a merger agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, an artificial medical intelligence (AI) developer, for $100 million upfront and up to another $100 million tied to the achievement of specific milestones.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares jumped 9.7% to $10.32 following strong quarterly results.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) gained 8.1% to $26.98.
- Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) rose 7.9% to $4.92 after reporting Q2 results.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares rose 7.3% to $8.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and issued Sstrong FY21 sales guidance.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 6.6% to $37.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) rose 4.5% to $2.45 after the company reported FDA acceptance of its IND application for XeriSol levothyroxine for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
Losers
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) shares dipped 51.1% to $3.67 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) dropped 48.3% to $11.31 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) fell 38.3% to $5.06 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss. Evercore ISI Group and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) dipped 29.8% to $2.5120 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares fell 26.7% to $9.62 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued weak Q3 sales guidance.
- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) dropped 26.3% to $10.24 following Q2 results. William Blair downgraded Trean Insurance Group from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) tumbled 24% to $3.6491 after the company warned it expects Q3 results will experience similar, although less adverse impacts by factors which affected Q1 and Q2.
- Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE: LSF) dropped 23.6% to $18.83 following weak quarterly results. Laird Superfood announced its President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Hodge will step down once a successor is named.
- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) declined 23.3% to $2.2150 after the company announced Q2 earnings results. The company also announced licensing of BET inhibitor platform for immunoinflammatory conditions with In4Derm.
- InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: INFU) fell 21.8% to $14.98 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) fell 20.3% to $5.35 following weak quarterly earnings.
- 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) dropped 20.3% to $13.95. 1Stdibs.Com reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 29.1% year-on-year, to $24.7 million.
- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) dipped 19.4% to $11.67.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) dropped 18.1% to $2.95 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) fell 18% to $35.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) fell 16.7% to $31.62 following Q2 results.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) fell 16.3% to $1.3550. CohBar shares jumped over 25% on Wednesday after the company reported results from the Phase 1a/1b study of CB4211 under development for NASH and obesity met its primary endpoint.
- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) dropped 16.1% to $22.56 following downbeat Q2 results.
- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) dipped 15.7% to $5.79 following wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) shares fell 15.3% to $14.13 after the company reported Q2 results and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) dropped 15% to $14.70.
- PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) dipped 14.8% to $4.90 after the company swung to a Q2 loss.
- Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) fell 14% to $25.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares fell 11.9% to $4.30. Good Times Restaurants shares gained over 8% on Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 39.4% year-on-year, to $33.95 million.
- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) fell 10% to $16.46 after the company reported a $600 million green convertible notes offering.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BEKE) fell 9.2% to $18.06 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) fell 9% to $14.18 after the company posted a wider Q2 loss.
- Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) fell 9% to $12.20 after jumping over 33% on Wednesday.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) fell 8.9% to $0.5130 after the company reported results for its second quarter.
- Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) fell 7.6% to $11.11 after reporting a Q2 loss.
- Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) shares fell 6.7% to $34.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
