 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) jumped 64.2% to $2.0850 after the company announced it is expanding its blockchain business to engage in cryptocurrency mining.
  • IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) shares jumped 46.5% to $15.26 after the company reported a merger deal with Creation Technologies for $15.35 per share in cash. The company also released Q3 results.
  • The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) gained 40.4% to $24.26 after Desktop Metal announced it will acquire ExOne. The ExOne also reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) surged 22% to $30.50 after jumping 46% on Wednesday.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares gained 21% to $3.9201 after dipping around 18% on Wednesday.
  • KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) gained 20% to $25.25 as the company priced 10.4 million shares offered by certain selling stockholders at $20.75 per share to raise $216.44 million in an upsized secondary offering.
  • NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) surged 19.9% to $2.7700. The company recently received registration approval for Painshield from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Admin.
  • PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) jumped 19.1% to $16.98 after reporting Q2 results. The company also signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SK Global Chemical to open ultra-pure recycling plant in South Korea.
  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) shares rose 17.6% to $3.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
  • OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) gained 16.1% to $4.7270. OncoCyte recently reported wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) rose 13% to $25.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates. The company also raised FY21 adjusted free cash flow guidance.
  • Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) surged 12.3% to $78.97 on continued strength after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY21 sales guidance.
  • Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMS) shares rose 12.3% to $8.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 2021 revenue guidance.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) climbed 11.5% to $16.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company sold 3,481 homes in the second quarter, up 41% from the first quarter.
  • Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) gained 11% to $19.26 after the company reported a rise in Q2 earnings and sales. The company also raised FY21 sales forecast.
  • SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) shares jumped 10.8% to $23.40.
  • Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) gained 10.1% to $28.81. Nano-X Imaging recently announced a merger agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, an artificial medical intelligence (AI) developer, for $100 million upfront and up to another $100 million tied to the achievement of specific milestones.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares jumped 9.7% to $10.32 following strong quarterly results.
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) gained 8.1% to $26.98.
  • Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) rose 7.9% to $4.92 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares rose 7.3% to $8.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and issued Sstrong FY21 sales guidance.
  • Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 6.6% to $37.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) rose 4.5% to $2.45 after the company reported FDA acceptance of its IND application for XeriSol levothyroxine for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) shares dipped 51.1% to $3.67 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
  • LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) dropped 48.3% to $11.31 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) fell 38.3% to $5.06 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss. Evercore ISI Group and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock.
  • ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) dipped 29.8% to $2.5120 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares fell 26.7% to $9.62 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued weak Q3 sales guidance.
  • Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) dropped 26.3% to $10.24 following Q2 results. William Blair downgraded Trean Insurance Group from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) tumbled 24% to $3.6491 after the company warned it expects Q3 results will experience similar, although less adverse impacts by factors which affected Q1 and Q2.
  • Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE: LSF) dropped 23.6% to $18.83 following weak quarterly results. Laird Superfood announced its President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Hodge will step down once a successor is named.
  • VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) declined 23.3% to $2.2150 after the company announced Q2 earnings results. The company also announced licensing of BET inhibitor platform for immunoinflammatory conditions with In4Derm.
  • InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: INFU) fell 21.8% to $14.98 following downbeat quarterly results.
  • Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) fell 20.3% to $5.35 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) dropped 20.3% to $13.95. 1Stdibs.Com reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 29.1% year-on-year, to $24.7 million.
  • Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) dipped 19.4% to $11.67.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) dropped 18.1% to $2.95 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
  • GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) fell 18% to $35.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) fell 16.7% to $31.62 following Q2 results.
  • CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) fell 16.3% to $1.3550. CohBar shares jumped over 25% on Wednesday after the company reported results from the Phase 1a/1b study of CB4211 under development for NASH and obesity met its primary endpoint.
  • Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) dropped 16.1% to $22.56 following downbeat Q2 results.
  • Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) dipped 15.7% to $5.79 following wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
  • Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) shares fell 15.3% to $14.13 after the company reported Q2 results and issued weak Q3 guidance.
  • SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) dropped 15% to $14.70.
  • PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) dipped 14.8% to $4.90 after the company swung to a Q2 loss.
  • Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) fell 14% to $25.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares fell 11.9% to $4.30. Good Times Restaurants shares gained over 8% on Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 39.4% year-on-year, to $33.95 million.
  • Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) fell 10% to $16.46 after the company reported a $600 million green convertible notes offering.
  • KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BEKE) fell 9.2% to $18.06 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) fell 9% to $14.18 after the company posted a wider Q2 loss.
  • Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) fell 9% to $12.20 after jumping over 33% on Wednesday.
  • Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) fell 8.9% to $0.5130 after the company reported results for its second quarter.
  • Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) fell 7.6% to $11.11 after reporting a Q2 loss.
  • Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) shares fell 6.7% to $34.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACY + ABVC)

66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Wendy's Posts Upbeat Earnings
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com