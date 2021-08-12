5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) - P/E: 6.15 DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) - P/E: 4.65 Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) - P/E: 7.32 Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) - P/E: 9.13 Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) - P/E: 2.12

Star Group has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.3, which has decreased by 117.54% compared to Q2, which was 1.71. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.03%, which has decreased by 0.12% from 5.15% last quarter.

DHT Holdings has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.07, which has decreased by 200.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.07. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.47%, which has decreased by 1.14% from last quarter's yield of 2.61%.

This quarter, Sunoco experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.6 in Q1 and is now 1.73. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 9.09%, which has decreased by 1.09% from 10.18% last quarter.

Western Midstream has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.55, which has increased by 25.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.44. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.92%, which has increased by 0.32% from last quarter's yield of 6.6%.

Most recently, Navios Maritime reported earnings per share at -0.59, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at -0.79. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.36%, which has decreased by 22.07% from last quarter's yield of 26.43%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.