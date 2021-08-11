48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) gained 82% to $25.19. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $11 per share.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares jumped 65.1% to $2.13 after the company reported results from the Phase 1a/1b study of CB4211 under development for NASH and obesity met its primary endpoint. The company also released Q2 results.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) gained 33.3% to $22.76 after declining 15% on Tuesday.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares climbed 33.1% to $14.31. The company makes respiratory products and emergency medical care products and has attracted investor attention as COVID-19 concerns grow.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) gained 26% to $6.58 after climbing around 25% on Tuesday.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) jumped 22.5% to $166.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales guidance. The company also raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCS) surged 21.6% to $64.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued sales guidance. Raymond James maintained Doximity with an Outperform and raised the price target from $60 to $62.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) rose 20.8% to $4.34 after the company announced a deal with Sorrento Therapeutics for the company's lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) climbed 19.7% to $5.48 after reporting Q2 results.
- CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) jumped 18.6% to $12.30 following Q2 results.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) gained 18.5% to $7.04 after the company posted Q2 results and raised forecast.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) rose 18% to $22.15 after the stock saw positive analyst coverage following the company's better-than-expected financial results and announcement that its Phase 1 study of FTX-6058 for sickle cell disease showed proof of mechanism and proof of biology. Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $34 price target.
- Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL) shares gained 17% to $8.84. Achilles Therapeutics shares surged 22% on Tuesday following Q2 results.
- Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) rose 15.7% to $11.61.
- TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) gained 13.7% to $36.70 following strong quarterly sales.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) jumped 12.1% to $7.04.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) jumped 11.3% to $19.60. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals announced preliminary findings from the single ascending dose (SAD) portion of Phase 1 study evaluating CRN04894 for conditions of ACTH excess, including Cushing's disease and congenital adrenal hyperplasia.
- Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) gained 9.5% to $117.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidanceabove estimates. The company also raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates and announced a deal to buy Parsec.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) shares rose 9.5% to $31.37 after the company reported stronger-than-expected sales for its second quarter. The company ended the second quarter with 681,271 subscribers, adding over 91,000 net new users in the second quarter. FuboTV said it expects Q3 revenue to come in a range of $140 million to $144 million, ahead of Street estimates of $126.9 million. The company sees subscribers hitting a range of 810,000 to 820,000 at the end of the third quarter.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) rose 8.4% to $4.88 after the company reported a sharp rise in Q3 earnings and sales. The company also said it projects to commence a tender offer for up to 1.413 million common shares at $4.60 per share.
- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) rose 7% to $38.88 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) shares gained 6.7% to $0.8427 after tumbling 25% on Tuesday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares gained 6.5% to $16.75 after declining around 7% on Tuesday. The9 Limited and KazDigital, a Kazakhstan cryptomining company, recently signed a term sheet on establishment of joint venture.
Losers
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares dipped 45.8% to $10.36 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded HyreCar from Buy to Neutral.
- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) fell 36.4% to $7.62 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and cut FY21 net sales guidance.
- ON24, Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) dipped 30.8% to $22.34 after the company reported Q2 results and issued weak FY21 guidance. JP Morgan and Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) shares fell 26.8% to $23.62 after the company reported a drop in Q2 earnings. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance approaching $1.3 billion, versus the $1.38 billion estimate.
- FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) dipped 21.7% to $10.36.
- Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) fell 18.4% to $11.10 after the company swung to a Q4 loss. TD Securities downgraded Absolute Software from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $22to $15.
- Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) dropped 18.3% to $8.04 following a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) fell 18.1% to $12.74 as the company reported second-quarter revenue of $0.612 million, missing the consensus of $2.75 million. Eos Energy revised its 2021 revenue target to $5 million. It had earlier estimated 2021 revenue of $50 million.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) fell 17.3% to $4.9801. after the company reported Q2 results and issued weak Q3 sales guidance.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) shares fell 15.8% to $218.56 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) dropped 15.3% to $37.10 following weak quarterly results.
- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) shares fell 14.8% to $75.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) dipped 14.5% to $37.98 following Q1 results.
- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) fell 14.2% to $28.32 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) dipped 13.8% to $15.20 after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak Q3 forecast.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) dropped 13.7% to $42.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. The company also reported it now expects FY21 adjusted EPS guidance towards the lower end of its range of $2.50 to $2.70, versus the $2.59 estimate.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) fell 13.2% to $4.3374 after reporting Q2 results.
- HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) dropped 12.9% to $6.97 following Q2 results.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) fell 12.7% to $27.30 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $25 price target.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) dropped 12.3% to $25.87 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 12.2% to $365.73. Bryan Garnier upgraded BioNTech from Neutral to Buy and announced a $451 price target.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) dipped 11.1% to $9.50 following Q2 results.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) fell 10.5% to $27.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from Buy to Neutral.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) dropped 10.3% to $409.51. Moderna recently signed a memorandum of understanding, a non-legally binding agreement with the Canadian government to build a state-of-the-art messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine manufacturing facility.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) fell 8.4% to $8.55 after the company reported Q2 results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
