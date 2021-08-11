 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Quest Diagnostics, eMed Team Up To Offer COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Testing At Workplaces
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 1:45pm   Comments
Share:
Quest Diagnostics, eMed Team Up To Offer COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Testing At Workplaces
  • Telehealth company eMed and Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGXhave collaborated for clinician-guided rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 in workplaces.
  • Through the collaboration, the two companies will leverage the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test, a self-administered nasal swab antigen test that provides results in 15 minutes.
  • An eMed Certified Guide will virtually supervise the testing process, confirm employee identity, oversee proper sample collection, and authenticate results during a telehealth visit.
  • Individuals will receive their validated results via a digital health pass on their smart device, and employers will have access to a portal with consolidated employee test results.
  • Price Action: DGX shares are up 0.16% at $148.81 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DGX)

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Quest Diagnostics
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Rejects FibroGen's Anemia Drug, Crinetics Gains On Positive Readout, BioCryst Withdraws Public Offering
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Readout, Moderna Slips Despite Q2 Beat, Bayer To Buy Vividion For Up To $2B, GlycoMimetics Gets New CEO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer's Positive Readout, NRx Strikes R&D Collaboration With Mannkind, Cerus & Invitae Jump On Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Buys Translate Bio In $3.2B Deal, Lilly's Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Bausch To Spin Off Medical Aesthetics Business
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Quest Diagnostics
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusNews Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com