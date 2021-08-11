Quest Diagnostics, eMed Team Up To Offer COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Testing At Workplaces
- Telehealth company eMed and Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) have collaborated for clinician-guided rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 in workplaces.
- Through the collaboration, the two companies will leverage the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test, a self-administered nasal swab antigen test that provides results in 15 minutes.
- An eMed Certified Guide will virtually supervise the testing process, confirm employee identity, oversee proper sample collection, and authenticate results during a telehealth visit.
- Individuals will receive their validated results via a digital health pass on their smart device, and employers will have access to a portal with consolidated employee test results.
