Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, 67 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Areas of Significance:

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) stock drifted up 0.54% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.66.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.