22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares rose 78.3% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported results from the Phase 1a/1b study of CB4211 under development for NASH and obesity met its primary endpoint. The company also released Q2 results.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) rose 22.4% to $5.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported a sharp rise in Q3 earnings and sales. The company also said it projects to commence a tender offer for up to 1.413 million common shares at $4.60 per share.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) rose 21.2% to $164.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales guidance. The company also raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) rose 15.8% to $42.12 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) rose 13.3% to $5.97 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Tuesday.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE) rose 13.3% to $8.24 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) shares rose 12.5% to $4.82 in pre-market trading. Digital Brands is expected to report Q2 results on August 12, 2021.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) shares rose 11.1% to $31.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected sales for its second quarter. The company ended the second quarter with 681,271 subscribers, adding over 91,000 net new users in the second quarter. FuboTV said it expects Q3 revenue to come in a range of $140 million to $144 million, ahead of Street estimates of $126.9 million. The company sees subscribers hitting a range of 810,000 to 820,000 at the end of the third quarter.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares rose 9.9% to $17.29 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Tuesday. The9 Limited and KazDigital, a Kazakhstan cryptomining company, recently signed a term sheet on establishment of joint venture.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 9.8% to $16.70 in pre-market trading. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares fell around 14% on Tuesday after the company announced it commenced a public offering of $200 million of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares rose 9.2% to $8.08 in pre-market trading after surging over 10% on Tuesday.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) rose 8.7% to $10.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) rose 8.6% to $5.07 in pre-market trading after gaining over 16% on Tuesday.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) rose 7.1% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. Hoth Therapeutics recently said it initiated its preclinical study utilizing Hoth's HT-ALZ in an animal model.
- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) shares rose 7% to $0.8450 in pre-market trading after tumbling 25% on Tuesday.
Losers
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) shares fell 25.8% to $23.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported a drop in Q2 earnings. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance approaching $1.3 billion, versus the $1.38 billion estimate.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) fell 24.7% to $14.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) fell 12.5% to $5.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and issued weak Q3 sales guidance.
- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) fell 7.8% to $30.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) shares fell 7.5% to $240.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) fell 6.3% to $0.9025 in pre-market trading after reporting a Q2 loss.
- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) shares fell 4.6% to $84.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
