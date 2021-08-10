Cumulus Media's Westwood One, NCAA Renew Multiyear Broadcast Pact

Cumulus Media’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One audio network has announced a multiyear renewal of its broadcast partnership with the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

What Happened: Westwood One has broadcast the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament since 1982 and every game of NCAA March Madness since 2005.

Under the terms of the deal, Westwood One will retain exclusive broadcast radio, digital audio, distribution and licensing rights for all 90 NCAA Championships, including the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments and the Final Fours. Live coverage will be made available via Westwood One’s radio affiliates and online at westwoodonesports.com; content will also be available on other platforms including the NCAA mobile apps.

The financial aspects of the partnership renewal were not disclosed.

What Else Happened: Separately, Westwood One announced it will expand broadcaster Rich Eisen's on-air role to include pregame and halftime hosting duties for Monday Night Football on Westwood One, which kicks off a new season on Sept. 3.

Eisen will also host Westwood One's broadcast of the NFL's Opening Night on Sept. 9 and will contribute to the network’s pregame and halftime coverage of Super Bowl LVI from Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2022.

Eisen currently hosts two podcasts for the Cumulus Podcast Network: the celebrity interview-focused “The Rich Eisen Show” and “Just Getting Started,” which explores how famous athletes achieved their career goals.

Photo: Tommy Gilligan, US Army/Flickr Creative Commons.