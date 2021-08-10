 Skip to main content

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 10:02am   Comments
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

IDW Media

The Trade: IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IDW) CEO Ezra Rosensaft acquired a total of 4000 shares shares at an average price of $3.60. The insider spent $14,400.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: IDW Media recently priced 2.5 shares at $3.60 per share to raise $9.0 million in the initial public offering.

What IDW Media Does: IDW Media Holdings Inc is a diversified media company with operations in publishing, television entertainment, and media distribution.

W&T Offshore

The Trade: W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) Director Virginia Boulet acquired a total of 14000 shares at an average price of $3.24. To acquire these shares, it cost $45,360.00.

What’s Happening: W&T Offshore recently reported results for its second quarter.

What W&T Offshore Does: W&T Offshore Inc is an oil and gas exploration and production company.

Ault Global

The Trade: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 10000 shares shares at an average price of $2.55. The insider spent $25,475.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Ault Global reported a 6.15% stake in Briacell Therapeutics in a 13D filing.

What Ault Global Does: Ault Global Holdings is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defense solutions, commercial lending and advanced textile technology.

