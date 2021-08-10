3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
IDW Media
The Trade: IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IDW) CEO Ezra Rosensaft acquired a total of 4000 shares shares at an average price of $3.60. The insider spent $14,400.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: IDW Media recently priced 2.5 shares at $3.60 per share to raise $9.0 million in the initial public offering.
What IDW Media Does: IDW Media Holdings Inc is a diversified media company with operations in publishing, television entertainment, and media distribution.
W&T Offshore
The Trade: W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) Director Virginia Boulet acquired a total of 14000 shares at an average price of $3.24. To acquire these shares, it cost $45,360.00.
What’s Happening: W&T Offshore recently reported results for its second quarter.
What W&T Offshore Does: W&T Offshore Inc is an oil and gas exploration and production company.
Ault Global
The Trade: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 10000 shares shares at an average price of $2.55. The insider spent $25,475.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: Ault Global reported a 6.15% stake in Briacell Therapeutics in a 13D filing.
What Ault Global Does: Ault Global Holdings is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defense solutions, commercial lending and advanced textile technology.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Insider BuyingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets Trading Ideas