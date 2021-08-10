4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Snap

The Trade: Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel disposed a total of 967671 shares at an average price of $75.81. The insider received $36,475,875.59 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Snap, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales guidance.

What Snap Does: Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps,

Facebook

The Trade: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold a total of 77300 shares at an average price of $363.03. The insider received $28,061,842.57 from selling those shares. The insider also acquired a total of 62300 shares.

What’s Happening: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission recently chastized Facebook for unfairly justifying the disabled accounts of researchers citing FTC requirement. Facebook, last week, blocked the personal accounts and access of the New York University researchers over user privacy concerns.

What Facebook Does: Facebook is the world's largest online social network, with 2.5 billion monthly active users.

Albemarle

The Trade: Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) EVP, Chief Admin Officer Karen G Narwold sold a total of 11338 shares at an average price of $217.13. The insider received $2,461,814.93 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: RBC Capital, on Monday, maintained Albemarle with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $200 to $218.

What Albemarle Does: Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries.

Charles Schwab

The Trade: The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) Chairman Charles Schwab sold a total of 109400 shares at an average price of $71.39. The insider received $7,810,221.44 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Charles Schwab, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.

What Charles Schwab Does: Charles Schwab operates in the brokerage, banking, and asset-management businesses.