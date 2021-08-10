4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Cardlytics

The Trade: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) 10% owner Clifford Sosin acquired a total of 370619 shares at an average price of $87.07. The insider spent $32,267,980.30 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Cardlytics, recently, reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales and issued weak Q3 sales guidance.

What Cardlytics Does: Cardlytics operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email and various real-time notifications.

Activision Blizzard

The Trade: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) Director Peter J Nolan acquired a total of 20765 shares at an average price of $80.78. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,677,320.37.

What’s Happening: Argus Research, on Monday, downgraded Activision Blizzard from Buy to Hold.

What Activision Blizzard Does: Activision Blizzard was formed in 2008 by the merger of Activision, one of the largest console video game publishers, and Blizzard, one of largest PC video game publishers.

Herbalife Nutrition

The Trade: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) Chairman & CEO John Agwunobi bought a total of 5200 shares at an average price of $48.19. The insider spent $250,565.12 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Herbalife, last week, reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.

What Herbalife Nutrition Does: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd is an international nutrition company.

Dun & Bradstreet

The Trade: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB) CEO Anthony M Jabbour acquired a total of 109806 shares at an average price of $18.21. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,999,995.50.

What’s Happening: Dun & Bradstreet, last week, reported mixed results for its second quarter.

What Dun & Bradstreet Does: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is one of the leading providers of business decisioning data and analytics.